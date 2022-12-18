305 Circle Park Drive

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Sebring City Council will consider approval of the lease-option agreement of the building at 305 Circle Park Drive, which is owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will vote on approval of the lease-option agreement with Gentleman Restaurant Services LLC for the Community Redevelopment Agency’s owned properties at 305 Circle Park Drive and 250 Wall Street.

The disposition of the property is for less than fair market value, the Dec. 20 council agenda states.

