SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will vote on approval of the lease-option agreement with Gentleman Restaurant Services LLC for the Community Redevelopment Agency’s owned properties at 305 Circle Park Drive and 250 Wall Street.
The disposition of the property is for less than fair market value, the Dec. 20 council agenda states.
The CRA received 18 business proposals for the 305 Circle Park Drive property – a one-story, 1,300 square-foot building it purchased in 2021 for $109,000 along with the nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street.
In November, the CRA Board gave its approval to the selection of MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman’s proposal for an eatery called Macarito’s at the property, which once housed Shoemaker Plumbing.
The business plan for Macarito’s states the vision of its executive chef and owner is to provide the first fast casual Mexican restaurant in Sebring, offering top quality, fresh ingredients with a new twist. The restaurant will offer the first Mexican bowls to this city, a healthy new idea that is flourishing in major cities on both coasts.
According to the lease-option agreement calls for the renovation work to establish the restaurant on the property to be completed within 12 months of the effective date of the agreement.
The business would maintain hours of operation of not less than 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days per week after completion of the improvements.
The agreement has many provisions of the lessee (Gentleman Restaurant Services). If those provisions are followed, the lessee has the option to receive the property from the CRA at no cost after five years.
The Sebring City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.