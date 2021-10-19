SEBRING — A public hearing will be held today at the Sebring City Council meeting concerning the disposition of a Circle Park Drive property owned by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
The CRA purchased the longstanding vacant property at 209 Circle Park Drive on Oct. 6, 2020 for $400,000, the council meeting agenda notes.
A request for proposal was issued by the CRA for the development of the property on Feb. 9, 2021 with responses due on March 12.
The CRA received two responses to the solicitation and the CRA’s selection committee met on March 25 and May 4 to review and rank the proposals.
The selection committee unanimously chose the proposal submitted by Robert and Tiffany Cadzow to create an Irish pub on the ground floor and a boutique hotel on the second floor. The CRA Board approved the selection committee’s recommendation of the Cadzows proposal at its June 16 meeting.
The CRA Board’s approval was delayed when the firm, whose proposal was not selected, filed a protest of the decision and then filed an appeal to no avail.
The intent of the CRA’s RFP was to solicit proposals for the redevelopment and revitalization of the vacant, blighted property at 209 Circle Park Drive to help augment the economic development of the downtown district.
The proposal is to transfer the property ownership to the prospective owners at the end of a five-year time period at no cost, subject to certain operational conditions and other conditions outlined in the agreement approved by the CRA Board.
Due to the fact that the property is being disposed for less than market value, the City Council needs to approve the disposition to finalize the process.
The CRA is requesting the council’s approval of the property disposition per the agreed upon terms contained in the lease agreement with Roanoke 1017, LLC, according to the council meeting agenda.
The lease-option agreement shows Robert Cadzow and Mark Gose as managers of Roanoke 1017, LLC.
The Sebring City Council meets today at 5:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave.