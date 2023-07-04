While the City of Sebring has full plans for the construction of a Culver’s restaurant, there is a another detail coming before the City Council at its Wednesday meeting.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the property where Culver’s will be built will have a replat to make two parcels, one for the Culver’s and he doesn’t know what will go into the other parcel.
It is more property than they need for just the Culver’s, he said.
The City Council’s agenda shows a replat of the property at 2651 U.S. 27 South that provides for a second parcel. There would be side-by-side parcels on U.S. 27 with Culver’s slated for the parcel that is to the east toward Popeyes with the other parcel being closer to Sparta Road.
S & L Properties Sebring LLC purchased the parcel slated for the new Culver’s for $2.6 million in October 2022.
S & L Companies in Portage, Wisconsin, is a Culver’s Restaurant franchise group, which began in 1994 with its first Culver’s restaurant in Portage. Since then, the group has grown to 88 Culver’s franchises in four states (Florida, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin) with owner/operator partners in every restaurant it operates.
The fast-casual restaurant chain also has plans to open a location in Avon Park on U.S. 27 in front of Walmart near U.S. 27, just south of the car wash
In 1984, Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents, George and Ruth, opened the first Culver’s in the family’s hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, and began serving ButterBurgers and Frozen Custard.
Culver’s strategic growth plan includes restaurants from the Midwest south to Texas, west to Arizona and Utah, and east to South Carolina and Florida.
Overall, Culver’s has more than 900 locations.
Each restaurant, which seats between 98-118 guests, employs between 30 to 75 team members year-round, including seasonal positions.