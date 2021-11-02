SEBRING — The City Council will consider final approval today to add a new land use classification in an area of the downtown that would allow higher density structures, such as the proposed apartment building on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property.
Council will be voting on the final reading of an ordinance amending the Sebring Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Element to add a new Future Land Use Classification of “High-Density Mixed-Use” and also voting on the new classification with respect to the site specific application at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, for a residential building.
The ordinance states: This land use category is designed to encourage an energy efficient, compact and environmentally friendly mix of residential, retail, commercial, medical, office, pubic, recreational, institutional use development and redevelopment.
This city-initiated application is in two parts:
– The creation of a new Future Land Use classification titled High-Density Mixed-Use Redevelopment. This new classification is designed to apply to properties with site-specific conditions.
– The assignment of the new Future Land Use classification of High-Density Mixed-Use Redevelopment to the property located at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive with site-specific conditions.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and other review agencies reviewed the land use amendments and had no comments, according to council’s agenda.
The current Planned Unit Development zoning assigned to the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property, 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, allows for 40 dwelling units per acre.
Construction Revolution Inc. submitted a proposal to develop 50 apartment units in a building to be constructed on the .43-acre site, with about 4,200 square feet of non-residential uses including retail, management office, and fitness center proposed on the ground floor along with parking.
The zoning/land use change will allow a maximum density of 117 dwelling units per acre, which calculates to 50 dwelling units for the .43-acre property.
Construction Revolution estimated the building’s construction cost at $9 million with the total development cost to be $11 million.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, which owns the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property, has approved Construction Revolution’s proposal for the property.
The City’s Planning and Zoning Board approved the land use amendment at a public hearing on Sept. 14. The City Council held a public hearing and approved the first reading of the land use amendment on Sept. 21.
The Sebring City Council meets today at 5:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.