SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will be considering the Community Redevelopment Agency’s disposition of the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.
Florida Statutes require a public hearing for the proposed disposal of the property for less than fair market value. That public hearing will be at council’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The proposal is to transfer the property to the prospective owner (Short Pants Development) at no cost, subject to certain operational and other conditions. Interested persons may appear at the hearing and be heard with respect to the proposed disposal.
A developer has submitted a proposal to construct a building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre site, with about 4,200 square feet of non-residential uses including retail, management office, and fitness center on the ground floor along with parking.
A zoning/land use change has been approved for the property allowing a maximum density of 117 dwelling units per acre, which calculates to 50 dwelling units for the .43-acre property.
The initial estimate in April for the building’s construction cost, by Construction Revolution Inc, was $9 million with the total development cost estimated to be $11 million. At that time, Construction Revolution asked for a transfer of ownership of the property for $1.
At the Nov. 16 council meeting, a representative from Short Pants Development spoke to council about the parking for the project.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the LLC for the 139 N. Ridgewood Drive project is Short Pants Development.
In accordance with Florida Statutes, the City Council advises that if any interested person decides to appeal any decision made by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency or the City Council with respect to any matter considered at the proceedings, he or she will need a record of the proceeding and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.