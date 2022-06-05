SEBRING — The City Council will have a public hearing Tuesday and vote on an ordinance rezoning three parcels of property from the former Harder Hall golf course that would allow the construction of 214 single-family homes.
Council approved the first reading of the ordinance on May 17 to rezone 49.95 acres at 3297, 3301 and 3305 Golfview Road from County Residential District (R-1) to City Single-Family District (R-1).
Council also approved the future land use change for the properties from County Medium Density Residential to City Low Density Residential.
This is an applicant-initiated amendment with the property owner listed as Harder Hall Golf Club LLC with agent Rick Whidden.
The property is southwest of Little Lake Jackson, east of Lafayette Avenue, on the west side of Medina Way and on the south side of Golfview Road.
The properties were annexed into the City of Sebring and had retained the Future Land Use and zoning designations from the unincorporated Highlands County.
Two of the parcels are vacant of structures and the third parcel has a storage building and a nonoperational golf course.
The current zoning of the three parcels would allow a total of 399 dwelling units.
Information included in the zoning change shows the School Board of Highlands County has available capacity for the proposed development’s student generation, with an estimate of 26 students going to Woodlawn Elementary, 12 to Sebring Middle and 15 to Sebring High.
Also, the City Council consider approval of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the City and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Staff requests the MOU apply to all non-bargaining unit employees, according to the agenda.
The Union and City agree to an increase in all pay grades by 15% and an increase in all employee rates of pay by $3 per hour.
The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, City Hall, 368 Commerce Ave. in Sebring.