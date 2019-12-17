SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider today a conditional use permit for a substance abuse treatment center to be located at 1621 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
A public hearing on a permit for the property is on the agenda for today’s City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at 368 S. Commerce Ave.
At the Dec. 10 Planning and Zoning Board public hearing on the property, residents and property owners voiced their opposition to having a group home substance abuse treatment center in their neighborhood on Lakeview Drive.
At that meeting, the Planning and Zoning Board denied the permit request by a 4-0 vote with one member abstaining due to a conflict of interest.
Larry L. Bieda wants to open a substance abuse treatment center for up to 15 people in the existing structures, a two-story house and separate garage apartment, at the Lakeview Drive location, which is on the lakeside of the road just north of the Elks Lodge.
He is the owner of Academy Health Solutions, located in Palm Beach County.
In a letter to the Highlands News-Sun, Bieda said, “My family and I were long-time residents of Sebring. We are a licensed and accredited treatment provider. We are currently considering the expansion of our company into Highlands County, specifically into the City of Sebring.”
Recently, due to the Mission Act, returning veterans who have unseen wounds have the ability to choose where they get their treatment, he said.
“We have been successful in treating several down in South Florida. But veterans are a unique population, and I believe that they deserve the very best,” Bieda said
“The lakefront home on Lakeview Drive where we are proposing our residential treatment facility is an ideal location for a peaceful place for recovery for people being treated for substance use disorder (SUD),” he said. The current property is slightly over 1.25 acres quietly nestled along 100 feet on Lake Jackson and was used as a bed and breakfast in the past. It is across the street from the now shuttered Kenilworth Lodge.
Bieda said the meeting on Dec. 10 was initially described to him as a “simple planning and zoning hearing.”
“Instead, it was a barrage of nasty accusations against veterans who are suffering from SUD,” he stated. “Neighbors complained that they are going to be a danger to the community, which is a baseless accusation. They were concerned about the elderly and the young.
”Our presence in the city will be a positive one, by adding value to the area, bringing jobs, and adding to the tax base.”