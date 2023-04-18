The Sebring City Council will consider approving a public participation policy after a few speakers in recent months have made repeated accusations.
At the April 4 City Council meeting, City Attorney Bob Swain said he had researched and suggested the council may want to establish a public participation policy that would state certain conduct is not permitted. The board chair would maintain the decorum of the meeting to provide an efficient completion of the public business.
The board chair would have the authority to warn and stop a speaker if their comments are inappropriate or simply irrelevant to the business at hand, he said. He suggested such rules would be better in the form of a formal policy to be adopted by resolution.
He said council does not have to take this up, but it may be something the board wishes to consider.
Most council members gave a quick “yes” in favor of the speakers’ policy.
The proposed policy states in part, “personal, impertinent, abusive or slanderous remarks are not permitted.
“The Council President may interrupt, warn, or terminate a participant’s presentation if the presentation becomes too lengthy, personally directed, abusive, obscene, or irrelevant to City business. The Council President may request any individual that does not observe reasonable decorum to leave the City Council meeting.”
The Sebring City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.