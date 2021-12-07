SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will have a public hearing and vote on the second and final reading of an ordinance on Tuesday rezoning the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.
This is a city-initiated rezoning for the property that is owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency, which has selected the proposal from Short Pants Development to construct an apartment building on the site.
The public hearing is to receive public input on an ordinance that will amend the zoning of the property from City Planned Unit Development to City Planned Development to allow for redevelopment.
Short Pants Development has submitted a proposal to develop 50 apartment units in a five-story building with about 8,550 square feet of non-residential uses including retail, management office and fitness center and parking. The CRA is requesting the rezoning to allow for these uses.
The CRA reviewed the proposal on Nov. 8 and voted to support the rezoning by a 4 to 1 vote.
The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Board was held Nov. 9 with the board unanimously passing the motion to forward the proposed amendments to the City Council with a recommendation for approval.
The first council public hearing was held Nov. 19 with council unanimously approving the zoning change for the property.
Also at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, council will vote on approval of the collective bargaining agreement with the police union for the contract years 2021-24. The union members voted to approve the agreement Nov. 18 and 19.