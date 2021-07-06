SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider approving work to alleviate drainage issues on Lakeside Road and Highland Road, off Lakeview Drive in the area of Veterans Beach.
The agenda item for today’s 5:30 p.m. council meeting states on Lakeside Road and Highland Road staff has faced continual drainage issues related to the lack of an adequate drainage system.
Residents on Lakeside Road have expressed concerns about the amount of storm water that flows across their properties and, in some cases, remains create a mosquito nuisance. Additionally, staff has identified a collapsed pipe beneath one resident’s front swale.
Staff received a quote for installation of an improved drainage system from Excavation Point at a cost of $43,097.48.
Also, the City Council will consider a proposed ordinance requiring a boundary survey as a condition to obtaining a fence or wall permit.
The agenda notes that on June 24 the City Council held a workshop to discuss wetlands, floodplain and the conservation zoning map overlay of Lakeview Drive. At the meeting, Council instructed staff to draft an ordinance requiring a boundary survey as a condition to obtaining a fence or wall permit.
If the ordinance is passed on its first reading, the second and final reading would be on July 20.
The City Council will consider the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the metal building design and appearance standards.
The amendment provides different levels of treatment based on the location of the building within the city, the CRA and also the zoning districts especially C-1 outside of the CRA.
Within the core of the CRA metal buildings would have to be completely covered as currently required. Outside of the Core CRA, the outside of metal buildings have to be covered if they have frontage on main roads and pedestrian ways.
Also, five properties have been condemned for demolition: 4703 Fourth Street, 4707 First Street, 4711 Third Street, 1704 Wolf Drive and 2013 Orange Blossom Avenue.