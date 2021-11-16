SEBRING —The Sebring City Council is set to vote today on increasing the water and sewer utility rates by 5%.
The City Council agenda states that at the Aug. 3 budget workshop, council instructed staff to increase all utility rates by 5%.
All customers received notice of the proposed rate increase on the October billing statement.
A water and sewer customer inside the city using 10,000 gallons of water would see a monthly billing increase of $2.81, the agenda notes. Outside the city, water and sewer customers with the same water usage (10,000 gallons) would see a $3.18 monthly increase.
The 5% increase in utility rates is projected to produce an estimated revenue increase of $348,798.
Resolution 2021-22 established utility rates for the 2021-22 fiscal year with an effective date of Dec. 1, 2021.
Also, council will consider approval of the first reading of an ordinance concerning a city-initiated request to amend the Future Land Use map of the City of Sebring and amend the zoning map on 1.306 acres of property at 555 U.S. 27 North. The zoning change would be from County B-3 (Business District) to City C-1 (Commercial District).
The property, which was recently annexed into the City of Sebring, is located on they west side of U.S. 27, north of Mall Ring Road, and south of Sparrow Avenue. The property has a tire shop and an auto service establishment.
Also, council will consider the first reading of an ordinance concerning a city-initiated request for Future Land Use and zoning changes for two parcels (totaling 10.92 acres) at 2202 U.S. 27 North and 33133 Northside Drive, Sebring (north of Lowe’s). The zoning change would be from County Business District (B-3) to city Commercial District (C-1).
The properties, which were recently annexed into the City of Sebring, are located on the east side of U.S. 27 north of Thunderbird Road and south of Bayview Street.
The City Council meets today at 5:30 p.m.