SEBRING — A real estate investment and management company has detailed plans to rehabilitate and remodel an abandoned Lakeview Drive apartment building and build two houses on an adjoining parcel.
Plans for the property at 2520 Lakeview Drive (between Shontee and Micco avenues) have prompted a request from the property owner for a zoning change from medium density residential to high density residential.
Berkshire Business Investments LLC, Hollywood, Fl., which purchased the property in August 2019, has provided the City of Sebring with background on the property and its plans that are included in the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
There will be a public hearing on Tuesday concerning the zoning change/future land use amendment and Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance on the zoning change.
The Lakeview Terrace Apartments property was built in 1924, according to historical records, and was part of the three landmarks built by J.C. Barrow. George Sebring requested of Barrow to “make this place a unique and distinctive area of the city.”
Since 2009 the property seems to be abandoned, according to the Berkshire proposal.
Currently the property has 15 apartments — 11 studio units, three one bedroom/one bath units and one office. The parking space can accommodate more than 16 vehicles.
Berkshire notes there is “empty land at the back of the property, which is not adding value to nobody, but we have a proposal. Our neighbors made joyful comments about us when we took care of the property.
“They feared about its darkness at night, security issues, potential break-in from ‘dangerous’ people, inability to increase the value of their properties.”
According to the Berkshire proposal, the aim is to remodel and upgrade the property to provide a safe place to live for long-term tenants.
“We think we can satisfy Sebring’s need of housing and growth,” according to Berkshire. “Our tenants would be teachers, professionals and/or seniors.”
In order to add value to the vacant land at the back of the property, Berkshire proposes to build two small two-bedroom/two-bathroom houses and enhance the landscaping.
The 14 apartments would be remodeled and the property would continue to have an office.
Berkshire said it expects to invest at least an additional $250,000 in the property.
On Feb. 11 The City of Sebring Planning & Zoning Board voted 6-1 in favor of forwarding the proposed Future land Use Map Amendment to the City Council with a recommendation of approval.
Also, The Planning & Zoning Board voted 5-2 in favor of forwarding the proposed rezoning to the City Council with a recommendation of approval.