The Clovelly House and Weigle House

The Clovelly House, at left, at 1971 Lakeview Drive and the Weigle House. The Sebring City Council will be having a workshop on the the two historic houses and other city-owned waterfront properties.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Sebring City Council has agreed with Mayor John Shoop’s suggestion to have a workshop on the buildings within the city’s waterfront property since the start of any redevelopment project will be years away.

The council has been kicking the waterfront project around for a long time and CRA Board Chair David Leidel won’t find $20 million for the project, Shoop said at a recent council meeting.

