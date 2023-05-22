The Sebring City Council has agreed with Mayor John Shoop’s suggestion to have a workshop on the buildings within the city’s waterfront property since the start of any redevelopment project will be years away.
The council has been kicking the waterfront project around for a long time and CRA Board Chair David Leidel won’t find $20 million for the project, Shoop said at a recent council meeting.
In early 2022, the Community Redevelopment Agency and the City Council approved a redevelopment concept for the city’s waterfront property at City Pier Beach. The design work was funded by the CRA. The high cost along with the need to first alleviate stormwater drainage issues has pushed back plans to start the redevelopment project.
Shoop said, “I would like to ask the council’s permission or get their permission to hold a workshop so we can discuss at least the two buildings on top of the hill. We can’t do a lot for the waterfront yet. We don’t have any kind of a drainage plan.”
He would like a workshop to come to a conclusion on what will be done with the buildings and “who knows what happens after that.”
Councilwoman Terry Mendel asked Shoop what buildings he was talking about?
Shoop said they would be talking about all five buildings: Jack Stroup Civic Center, Weigle House, Clovelly House, Highlands Museum of the Arts ,and the Visual Arts Center (formerly the Magnolia Village) so that there can be some closure on which way the city is going to move.
“We just keep kicking it down the road,” he said. “In my opinion, the waterfront is going to take a heck of a lot longer than five to 10 years to get done. We just have to plan this out.”
The city has had correspondence with the Highlands Art League and the Sebring Historical Society. The Historical Society would like to utilize the two buildings (Weigle House and Clovelly House) at least. They need long-term leases on them if they want to make improvements.
“It is up to us to give these organizations some kind of path — good, hard, solid path — to either extend the leases for a period of time where they could get grants or like you say, you rip the Band-Aid off and we bulldoze them.
“Council needs to talk about it in a open forum, where the council and community can talk along with the impacted organizations,” he said. Primarily to discuss the two historic houses.
“I am not saying we go into the future – do we bulldoze the Jack Stroup Civic Center or do we bulldoze MOTA [Museum of the Arts] or do we bulldoze whatever,” he said. “We just need some kind of direction to get moving on that waterfront plan instead of just keep bouncing it around.”
The council members agreed to have a workshop on the waterfront. The date is yet to be determined.
Council President Lenard Carlisle said Friday he agrees with Shoop that it will be five or more likely 10 years before the plans for the waterfront happen.
The CRA needs to focus more on downtown and trying to get those buildings up, like the Blackmon family’s proposal for the former Wachovia Bank building and Scott Stanley’s proposal for the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property.