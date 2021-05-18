SEBRING — The City Council will discuss/review the fire assessment rates for the 2021-22 fiscal year at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.
City Administrator Scott Neothlich states on the council’s agenda that Government Services Group is starting the process to implement the fire assessment for the fiscal year 2021-22.
For the current fiscal year, council kept the rate at 19.7% of the maximum allowed with a cap of 25% of the maximum allowed. The percentage is based on fire department’s budget. If the assessment was to be 100%, the fire assessment would cover the entire department’s budget.
The current annual fire assessment rates are: $80 per residential dwelling unit, 3 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial warehouse, 4 cents per square foot institutional, 27 cents per square foot nursing homes and $7 per parcel of land.
The annual (25%) maximum rates the city can adopt without having to re-notice all property owners are: $101 per residential unit, 4 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial/warehouse, 5 cents per square foot institutional, 33 cents per square foot nursing homes and $8 per parcel of land.
Noethlich noted the available options for the council include:
• Keeping the fire assessment rates the same as the current 19.7% of the maximum level for the fiscal year 2021-22. Using this rate, the city anticipates collecting approximately $614,752 in fire assessment revenue.
• Adjust the rates somewhere between the 19.7% and the 25% cap. A 25% rate would provide the city with an estimated $780,146 in fire assessment revenue.
• Some other option approved by council.