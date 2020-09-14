SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will discuss whether or not have the annual Christmas parade and also talk about possible cancellation of Halloween trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council will meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund will discuss trick-or-treating this year in light of the pandemic, the agenda notes.
Given the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks associated with possible virus transmission while people are in large crowds and gathering, Chief Hoglund would like a recommendation from staff and Council as to whether trick-or-treating should be approved or cancelled for 2020, according to the agenda.
Ian Belanger is the presenter on the Christmas Parade issue.
The Avon Park/Sebring Jaycees have coordinated the Sebring Christmas Parade for many years. The Christmas Parade is the City’s largest annual event drawing thousands of spectators, the agenda states. The event requires much coordination and effort on the part of the Jaycees.
Jaycee member Belanger will discuss with staff and Council whether or not the parade should be held in view of the pandemic.
Also, Council will discuss the property tax millage rate.
Council approved a tentative millage rate of 5.8184 on July 22 and will approve a final millage rate at the Public Hearings scheduled for Sept. 16 and Sept. 23.
Council had requested the finance director to provide the increase amount in ad valorem revenue that would be generated from .25 mill and .50 mill increases.
The current millage rate is 5.3184.
Increasing the millage rate to 5.5684 would provide the City with an increase in revenue of $150,076, according to the agenda.
An increase to 5.8184 would boost the revenue by $300,151.