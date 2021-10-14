SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will hold a workshop to discuss what types of structures can be constructed on the lakeside on the west side of Lake Jackson.
The workshop, that would affect properties located from just east of Scenic Highway to near the Don Jose Restaurant, will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Council Chambers.
Some property owners have a desire to construct gazebos on the lakeside, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said. There was a moratorium in place. So on the lakeside nothing could be constructed.
Obviously, there are some things constructed there already with some of the structures having been there a long time. He said two items have been constructed more recently and the property owners may not have pulled a permit, he said.
“It sounds like the desire of the City Council is to allow construction of gazebos on the lakeside, but council did not want to have sheds constructed on the lakeside,” Noethlich said.
Council is considering, that if a landowner has enough property, a home could be constructed on the lakeside, he said. There are only a handful of locations that would apply to, but there would need to be a change in an ordinance or some other action taken. Lots in the city need a certain minimum square footage to build a residence on.
The zoning category for most, if not all, of that area is R-1A, which requires a minimum lot of 12,500 square feet to build a house, Noethlich said. The minimum lot size has increased somewhat over time.
Noethlich said he doesn’t know whether or not council will move in the direction to allow home construction on that side of the lake for lots that may qualify from a size perspective.
The gazebo issue seems to have been decided, he added.
At its Sept. 7 meeting, council had a public hearing with the purpose stated as follows: Council has been requested to consider a change that will allow certain types of non-residential structures to be built on land on the west and north side of the Lake Jackson Cove area lying between Lakeview Drive and the lake.
Those structures include gazebos, pergolas and cabanas, which can include bathrooms and outdoor summer kitchens. The structures would have maximum impervious cover, elevation and setback requirements; be limited to 50% opacity when viewed from Lakeview Drive; and could have electricity and plumbing, but no air conditioning or heating.
Attorney Cliff Rhoades, who was representing a Lake Jackson property owner who wanted to build a house, said there were a couple of other homes that were built on smaller properties than his client’s. He asked about getting a variance to allow the home to be built.
City Attorney Bob Swaine said a variance would not be appropriate because it would offer something that nobody else would get to do.
Right now there are no structures allowed, he said. With a change in the ordinance some structures are allowed, but not residential. Council can allow for residential housing on the lakeside if that is what it wants to do.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said it seemed logical to allow a house to be built on this particular property, because the lot has houses on both sides and is particularly deep, unlike most of the other lots along there that are 40 or 50 feet deep.
At the Sept. 7 meeting, council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1468 to repeal Section 26-151 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. Ordinance 1468 states: A wetlands-floodplain overlay district within the city is no longer useful or necessary as permitting by federal or state regulator agencies control and regulate development in such areas.
Also, council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1469, which amends an ordinance to allow the construction of gazebos, pergolas and cabanas.