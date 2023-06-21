The mayor and the Sebring City Council will hold a workshop Thursday to discuss the city-owned properties at the Lake Jackson waterfront being used by the Sebring Historical Society and the Highlands Art League.
The workshop will primarily focus on the Weigle House and Clovelly House on Lakeview Drive, which the Historical Society is leasing, and the Visual Arts Center and the Museum of the Arts building leased by the Art League.
The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
In May, the City Council agreed with Mayor John Shoop’s suggestion to have a workshop on the buildings within the city’s waterfront property since the start of any redevelopment project will be years away.
The council has been kicking the waterfront project around for a long time and CRA Board Chair David Leidel won’t find $20 million for the project, Shoop said.
The city has had correspondence with the Highlands Art League and the Sebring Historical Society. The Historical Society would like to continue to utilize the Weigle House and Clovelly House and needs long-term leases on them if they want to make improvements.
In a June 15 letter to City Administrator Scott Noethlich, Sebring Historical Society President Bobby Lee stated, “In spite of the strong interest in seeing near-term improvement in the City Pier area, it appears likely that it will be up to two years before any meaningful activity begins (primarily rerouting of storm water) and up to five or six years until completion of the complex.
“In this light, now might be a good time to begin development of a comprehensive, yet flexible, plan for the redevelopment of the City Pier Area and the Allen Altvater Cultural Center.”
In a presentation prepared for the workshop, the Sebring Historical Society states that in September 2021, the Society submitted a response to a City of Sebring Request for Proposal (RFP). Since then, the city has provided month-to-month leases to the Society for both the Weigle and Clovelly houses.
The Society’s Long-Range Plan states that initially it could continue to lease both properties, unless the Art League needs to move soon.
The Weigel House would be under a 12-year lease. This would allow the Society to receive large historic restoration grants to totally restore the House.
The City of Avon Park gave their Historical Society a 20-year lease, the Sebring Historical Society noted.
The Clovelly House would be under a five-year lease. The Society would improve and maintain the property and use it for various events.
That way, the Society could earn funds to defray the costs of the rent, insurance, utilities, and upkeep. This would preclude the Arts League from having to incur such costs.
At the end of the Clovelly House lease (or earlier if needed) the Historical Society would relinquish the lease to accommodate the needs of the Arts League and city accordingly.