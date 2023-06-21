The Clovelly and Weigle houses

The Clovelly and Weigle houses and their leases to the Sebring Historical Society will be discussed at a Sebring City Council workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers.

 

The mayor and the Sebring City Council will hold a workshop Thursday to discuss the city-owned properties at the Lake Jackson waterfront being used by the Sebring Historical Society and the Highlands Art League.

The workshop will primarily focus on the Weigle House and Clovelly House on Lakeview Drive, which the Historical Society is leasing, and the Visual Arts Center and the Museum of the Arts building leased by the Art League.

