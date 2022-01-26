SEBRING — The West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade will be discussed at a City Council workshop at 2 p.m. today.
An in-depth study was conducted of the area along southwest Lakeview Drive on the west side of Lake Jackson from U.S. 27 to Fairmont Lane, a corridor of about 2.7 miles.
A review of the project found the stormwater culverts crossing the roadway were typically undersized and many were located where there were no easements. Also, the runoff from the roadway is flowing into the lake with no treatment.
The project would include some work on the manhole covers, including adjusting the rim on two manholes to meet the roadway elevations.
The workshop agenda notes the project has three general alternatives that could qualify for funding.
Splitting the project into four phases is recommended to keep the project budgets feasible, which would be less that $5 million per phase, with the expectation that a large portion is funded through grants.