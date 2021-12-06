SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will be looking ahead at its options for the fire assessment for 2022-23 fiscal year.
Currently the annual fire assessment is at the 25% level, which means the rates that residents, and different properties and businesses pay totals 25% of the City’s Fire Department budget.
Government Services Group (GSG) processes the data on the usage of fire services to provide the City Council with information in its determination of the fire assessment rates.
About every five years municipalities have the fire usage data recalculated to have more current and accurate information for setting the rates
GSG offered two options for the City of Sebring.
Option 1 would be to continue to maintain the fire assessment at 25% using the current methodology that was last updated for fiscal year 2014-15, which would cost $15,500.
Option 2 would be to update the fire assessment methodology using a historical demand methodology. The study would capture call data for the newly annexed service areas. The cost of Option 2 is $26,000.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Sebring’s fire assessment rate was 19.7%.
In August, Council approved setting the rates at 25% level for 2021-22.
At 25%, the rates are: $101 per residential unit, 4 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial/warehouse, 5 cents per square foot institutional, 33 cents per square foot for nursing homes and $8 per parcel of land.
The total annual Fire Protection Assessment revenue to be collected within the city is estimated to be $844,223 for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022.
The Sebring City Council will consider the fire assessment options at its meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.