SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will review the city's fire assessment rates at today's council meeting as the Government Services Group gathers information for the annual maintenance of the city's fire services assessment program.
In the council meeting agenda, City Administrator Scott Noethlich stated Government Services Group is starting the process to implement the Fire Assessment for 2020-21 fiscal year.
He noted that for the current fiscal year (2019-20), council raised the rate to 19.7% of the maximum allowed with a cap of 25% of the maximum allowed.
The current annual residential fire assessment rate is $80 per dwelling. At the maximum 25%, the residential rate would be $101 per dwelling.
The following are the current non-residential rates per square foot: commercial - .03 cents; industrial/warehouse - .01 cents; institutional - .04 cents and nursing homes .27 cents.
At the maximum 25% rate, the non-residential rates per square foot would be: commercial - .04 cents; industrial/warehouse - .01 cents; institutional - .05 cents and nursing homes - 33 cent.
The current rate per parcel for land is $7. At the 25% rate, the annual rate per parcel of land would be $8.
Noethlich noted that the City Council has three options:
• Keep fire assessment rates the same at the current 19.7% of the maximum level for fiscal year 2020-21. Using this rate, the city anticipates collecting approximately $554,200 in fire assessment revenue.
• Adjust the rates somewhere between the current 19. 7% and the 25% cap.
• Some other option approved by council.
The Sebring City Council meets at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.