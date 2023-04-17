Sebring to address downtown blade signs

The Sebring City Council plans to have a workshop on blade flag signs that are not allowed in the City’s sign ordinance.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Downtown Sebring business owners have been using blade flags recently to lure shoppers, but it has drawn the city’s Code Enforcement officers to address the signs that don’t comply with the city’s regulations.

At a recent council meeting, Councilman Roland Bishop said there has been some issues with signage downtown with what is called “feather flags” that have been placed sporadically around the Circle by business owners to help attract attention to their storefront.

