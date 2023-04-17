Downtown Sebring business owners have been using blade flags recently to lure shoppers, but it has drawn the city’s Code Enforcement officers to address the signs that don’t comply with the city’s regulations.
At a recent council meeting, Councilman Roland Bishop said there has been some issues with signage downtown with what is called “feather flags” that have been placed sporadically around the Circle by business owners to help attract attention to their storefront.
There is an ordinance that doesn’t allow that type of signage, he said.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said they are called “blade” signs and they have been placed in the city’s right of way. In downtown there is really not a location to place those types of signs.
Bishop suggested a workshop to come up with a compromise with the businesses owners.
“Maybe not the same exact thing, but we can work with them,” he said.
City Clerk Kathy Haley suggested having the Historic Preservation Commission at the workshop because they have discussed this issue several times at their meetings. They have had issues with that in trying to keep the downtown appearance “historical.”
It was also suggested to invite to the workshop the Community Redevelopment Agency and downtown business owners.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said there are rules covering how long they can be up. Code enforcement came around and informed everybody that they needed to take them down because they were past their allotted time to be up.
That upset some of the business owners who called the city and the city agreed to have a workshop to work through these issues with new businesses that are trying to come online, he said. The city wants to see what can be done to support them. but also work within the sign ordinance that exists now.
Leidel said he is not sure if the workshop will involve the CRA because the CRA is the landlord of several of those businesses. He said the CRA wants to be supportive of them and do whatever it takes, but obviously work with the City Council and support whatever decision they make.
A date and time has not yet been determined for the workshop.