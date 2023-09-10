The Sebring City Council will hold a workshop on the use of Lake Jackson and public parks at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14.
The topic is prompted by some residents in the Veterans Beach area who believe a commercial business, Lakeview Water Sports, is utilizing public property for their business.
At its Tuesday meeting, the City Council approved the workshop time and discussed the matter.
Scott Noethlich said he and Councilman Harrison Havery met with the proprietor of Lakeview Water Sports. At this point we thought it best to hold a workshop for Council and the public to come up with some rules and regulations on the use of Lake Jackson and/or parks in the City limits.
Council President Lenard Carlisle said, “I think we are going to open up a can of worms. We are going to have another waterfront. We have things setup already.”
City Attorney Bob Swaine said, “I don’t see it has been setup in this regard though. One of the issues is the use of a public park for commercial purposes and whether or not Council wishes to regulate that or not.”
Carlisle said all of Lakeview Water Sports’ stuff is on residential property.
“We already have issues with City-owned property that the public can’t use and if we can say they [Lakeview Water Sports] can use that property then we cut the public out again on property that our citizens bought and paid for and now they can’t go on it because there is a business there,” he said.
Councilman Josh Stewart said that is part of the reason we need to have this workshop.
Nora Flores, who lives next to Michael and Kellie Carrozza who operate Lakeview Water Sports, said since she is the closest neighbor she would be most impacted and she doesn’t have a complaint.
What is the specific complaint about?
Stewart said, “I think the complaint was they are running a commercial business out of their residential home ... along with a couple of other things.”
Swaine said they were not talking about that specific property now. There are a number of issues to consider and that is what will be brought up at the workshop and of course the public is invited.