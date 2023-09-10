Lakeview Water Sports

Lakeview Watersports on Lake Jackson near Veterans Beach. The Sebring City Council will have a workshop at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, on the use of Lake Jackson and public parks.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The topic is prompted by some residents in the Veterans Beach area who believe a commercial business, Lakeview Water Sports, is utilizing public property for their business.

