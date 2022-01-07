SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved giving the Girl Scout House property, at the corner of Eucalyptus Street and South Commerce Avenue, to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc.
At an October council meeting, Michael Borders said it came to the attention of the Medal of Honor Memorial Committee that it could possibly acquire the property commonly called the Girl Scout House.
The property would be used for the construction of a memorial.
While there were many who hoped the Girl Scout House could be repaired, it fell into serious disrepair with major structural issues, Borders noted.
The intent is to remove the building along the pavilion, which is also termite infested, he said.
At that time, the City Council approved the donation of the Girl Scout House property to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc., but the city had to first advertise for other proposals for the property in accordance with city policy.
There were no other proposals for the property, so Tuesday’s council meeting included a public hearing on the disposition of the Girl Scout House property at 442 South Eucalyptus St.
Borders said Tuesday the Medal of Honor Committee believes the property will work exceptionally well and having the memorial in the downtown is a better place for it.
The property lines have been staked out, he said. The parking lot on the north side of the piece of property is also part of the parcel and it will be arranged with city and county for their continued use of the parking lot.
The new building going on the property will be a museum and visitors and learning center.
“It will look much like it [Girl Scout House] because we will use dark and light concrete block to pay homage to the Girl Scout House and it will also be a good match for the Government Building,” Borders said. “We think there is a good chance that we will be able to recover some of the floor and/or ceiling in the main gallery room that we would be able to use inside the new building, again that is primarily to pay homage to the Girl Scouts and history that they have there.”
The building would be cost prohibitive to fix, he said.
The base monument will be at the corner of Eucalyptus Street and South Commerce Avenue and the museum will be at the north end of the piece of property, Borders said.
“We think we have a solid plan. We look forward to starting the tear down in the beginning of February, assuming a positive vote this evening,” he said.
Council unanimously approved the disposition of the Girl Scout House property to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc.