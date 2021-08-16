SEBRING — Seven have put their name in for consideration to fill a seat on the Sebring City Council due to a vacancy from a councilmember moving out of the City.
The Council will discuss how to fill the seat at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The agenda item notes that with the resignation of Councilman Curt Ivy, this created a vacant seat on the City Council until the next City election in March 2022.
Council President Charlie Lowrance announced at the Aug. 3 Council meeting if anyone was interested to call City Hall and put their name in for consideration.
The following names have been submitted: Roland Bishop, Ralph Flores, Terry Mendel, Calvin Osha, Bobbie Smith-Powell, Scott Stanley and Susie Teeple.
Ivy was the Council president.
At its Aug. 3 meeting, Council approved Lowrance for the Council president position. He was the Council pro-tempore.
Also, Council approved Tom Dettman to fill the pro-tempore position.