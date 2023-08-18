The Sebring City Council voted to retain the three Community Redevelopment Agency Board members whose current terms expire next month.
The terms of Board Chair David Leidel and members Willem Badenhorst and Rachel Lovett end on Sept. 30, 2023.
Updated: August 19, 2023 @ 6:39 am
Along with the three incumbents, there was a fourth applicant, Audrey Asciutto, who submitted an application.
Ausciutto received one vote, from Councilwoman Terry Mendel, who voted to “pass” on Leidel.
The other incumbents, Badenhorst and Lovett, were approved by 4-0 votes with Councilman Harrision Havery not voting as he stated he has a cousin among the applicants.
Prior to council’s vote, Councilman Josh Stewart said he had called Asciutto.
“I think the CRA as it is existing is doing a very good job,” he said. “Because there are three incumbents seeking to be reappointed, I told her that I was intending to vote for those incumbents.”
Asciutto is very qualified and would probably be a great person on the CRA, Stewart said, but he would not vote out somebody who he believes is doing a good job.
