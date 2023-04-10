SEBRING — There were two new faces on the dais at the recent Sebring City Council meeting when Council members elected a new Council president and Council pre-tempore.
Mayor John Shoop welcomed the new council members – Harrison Havery and Josh Stewart.
In jest he said, “You guys are stuck for three years now. There is no getting out of it, but we really appreciate you guys stepping up. It is an honor to serve with you and we look forward to a productive three years as we go through this.”
During the opening comments and concerns period for the council members, Havery said, “Just wanted to say thank you. It is an honor and privilege to be up here. I don’t take this lightly. I am looking forward to working with you all.
“Lenard [Carlisle] says this all the time, but we work for you all so feel free to reach out – email me, call me – whatever I can do to help.”
Stewart said, “Just echoing Harrison, I am honored and humbled to be here. Thank you for everyone who supported me. I am ready to get to work.”
Carlisle was recently reelected to the City Council, in the election that brought in the newcomers Havery and Stewart.
Carlisle said, “I just want to say, welcome to both of you guys. We are looking forward to hearing some young stuff and working with you. I just want to tell everybody, thank you for your votes and supporting us.
“Like Harrison said, we are here for you. We work for you. Even though our wages are a little slow, but we are here for you and we are here because we love our city.”
Near the end of the meeting council selected a council president and council pro-tempore.
Stewart nominated Carlisle for council president. Councilwoman Terry Mendel nominated Roland Bishop to serve as council pre-tempore. Council voted unanimous approval on both nominations.