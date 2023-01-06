SEBRING — Opinions on lifestyles continue to be expressed at Sebring City Council meetings during the public comment part of the agenda during which speakers have three minutes to share their views.
At the Dec. 20 council meeting, Rev. George Miller called Councilwoman Terry Mendel a “threat to the welfare of Sebring with a goal of silencing the LGBT community.”
Mendel’s opposition to a burlesque show in June at a downtown business prompted discussion about lifestyles and LGBT last year from citizens, patrons and performers.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Michael Zarzano said it was brought to his attention recently that there have been imposters presenting information to council about Christ and the Bible.
“These imposters claim to be pastors, preachers, ministers of the Gospel while they simultaneously proclaim a lifestyle of homosexuality,” he said. “I am here today not to give you what I think or what I feel. I am here to tell you today what the Bible has to say about this topic.
“It was only in the last 30 years that this form of behavior, homosexuality, has been declared acceptable by even the psychological associations throughout American.”
After quoting the Bible, Zarzano said, “The pilgrims, that came over here, would be outraged today to see what is happening in our country.”
Council Pro-tempore Lenard Carlisle said, “We are a City Council. We are not moral police. We are not here to judge people’s morality.
“If I am not mistaken, the word of God said, ‘That no man knows in no man’s heart, but the Lord,’” he said. “We have had several people tell us, and it’s the truth, the separation of church and state.”
From the audience, Zarzano and his wife refuted the statement that there is separation of church and state, saying it is not in the Constitution.
Carlisle said he was not arguing and was moving on with the meeting.
Council President Tom Dettmen and Mendel were absent from the meeting.