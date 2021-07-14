SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved an agreement with Sugar Sand Distillery on the lease, at no cost, for the 301 Circle Park Drive property.
The CRA received three proposals for the property it purchased in 2020 for $230,000. The property once housed a pharmacy and then Gallery 301. The CRA selection committee had given top ranking to Sugar Sand Distillery’s proposal.
CRA Chair David Leidel explained it is a five-year lease with Sugar Sand Distillery being responsible for the taxes and providing insurance on the building.
They have agreed to a minimum hours of operation of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at least four days a week, he said. “I think their intention is to be open more, but with any type of agreement you want to be sure you can at least meet the minimum.”
At the end of the five years, Sugar Sand Distillery would take possession and ownership of the building, Leidel said. They will be responsible for maintenance throughout the five years they are leasing the building.
Now there is a 30-day period for the agreement to be advertised, he said. At the end of 30 days, the agreement would go to the Aug. 17 City Council meeting for the council to give the final approval since the property is being disposed of at less than a fair market value.
Also, Sugar Sand Distillery had requested electrical upgrades and changes for the property.
Leidel said the CRA approved the cost of the electrician installing meter boxes.
“Our understanding is that Duke Energy will make whatever upgrades to the exterior that need to be made as far as line height, poles, transformers based upon the current standards,” he said.
The proposal from Sugar Sand Distillery/Don Davies and Tony Castronova stated the building would contain three opportunities for visitors to enjoy: first, a copy of the current Sugar Sand Distillery (currently on Henscratch Road), then a partnership with Castronova in the new Sugar Sand Brewery and the Castronova-owned Michael Anthony’s Italian cuisine.
The five-year lease, at no cost, before the transfer of the ownership of the building is a much longer period than the Sugar Sand proposal had called for.
The proposal stated, “We are committed to this project and are putting up our own monies, so with that being said and given the risk we are taking, we would like to have ownership of the building transferred to our LLC 30 months after we are rewarded the RFP [request for proposal]. We should be operational for two years proving ourselves to the CRA.”