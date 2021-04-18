SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board gave its approval to Sugar Sand Distillery’s proposal for the former Galleria 301 location on Circle Park Drive.
The CRA received three proposals for the property it purchased in 2020 for $230,000 at 301 Circle Park Drive, which once housed a pharmacy and then Gallery 301.
The selection committee met on March 29 and recommended the proposal from Sugar Sand Distillery for the board’s approval.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said the Board approved the selection committee’s recommendation of Sugar Sand Distillery, for a distillery and also a brewery and Italian restaurant in that location.
It is a pretty exciting concept, he said. It will be on the City Council’s June 1 meeting for approval.
The proposal for 301 Circle Park Drive states that Don Davies along with Tony Castronova of Lake Placid are longtime residents, property owners along with businesses operating in Highlands County.
They have been developing a business model that involves Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and a live entertainment venue under one roof.
“We have in our mind three specific enterprises occupying the Galleria 301 working in harmony with one another to be able to offer an experience not currently available in downtown Sebring. We would like to retain the location name Galleria 301 as a destination location offering food, liquor, beer, wine and quality live entertainment,” according to the proposal
The building will contain three opportunities for visitors to enjoy, first a copy of the current Sugar Sand Distillery (currently on Henscratch Road), then a partnership with Castronova in the new Sugar Sand Brewery and the Castronova owned Michael Anthony’s Italian cuisine.