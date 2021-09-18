SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved the building agreement for 209 Circle Park Drive for the business proposal from Robert and Tiffany Cadzow.
In May, a selection committee reviewed two proposals and recommended the Cadzows plans for an Irish pub on the ground floor with "boutique" hotel rooms on the second-floor.
The CRA Board's approval was delayed when the firm, whose proposal was not selected, filed a protest of the decision and then filed an appeal to no avail.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the agreement is for a five-year lease of the building, with no rent payments. At the end of the term it transfers the building at no cost to the Cadzows.
They have agreed to have the Irish pub open a minimum of four days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the hotel operating 24 hours a day, he said.
Both 301 Circle Park Drive and 209 Circle Park Drive likely intend to be open more than the minimum agreement, but the CRA didn't want to pigeon hole anybody into being open if for any reason five days doesn't work, Leidel said.
A public hearing for the disposition of 209 Circle Park Drive is scheduled for the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 19, in the Council Chambers.
The CRA purchased the building, that had housed the Cathouse Restaurant for many years, for $400,000 in 2020.
The Cadzows' proposal notes that they are long-time residents of Sebring who truly have an interest in the success of the downtown and CRA district. Currently, they own and operate Faded Bistro & Bistro Garden at 420 N. Ridgewood Drive and Mon Cirque Wine Bar at 140 N. Commerce Ave.
Combined they have over 40 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including 23 years in Sebring.
"Our interest in this particular building has been ongoing over the last few years," according to the Cadzows' proposal. "We have had many ideas and dreams for this space.
"We are submitting a plan for a restaurant, specifically an Irish pub, for the downstairs portion of the building. For the upstairs, we would like to see it taken back to its original use as a boutique hotel.
"It would be great to have a different fun place to eat and drink downtown."