SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency gave its OK to the design of the Florida Medal of Honor Park to be built on the site of the old Girl School House property at 442 S. Eucalyptus St.
The Girl Scout House has fallen into serious disrepair and will be demolished to make way for a memorial park and small gallery room/museum.
In January, the Sebring City Council approved giving the Girl Scout House property, at the corner of Eucalyptus Street and South Commerce Avenue, to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc.
At Monday’s CRA meeting, Mike Borders, retired U.S. Army colonel, said, “The real purpose here is to educate our youth. I can’t wait for Mrs. Jones’ fifth-graders to come to that site so we we can explain to them the cost of freedom.”
Borders explained that the move to the Girl Scout property, which is .4 acres, prompted a major revision in the plans for the project compared to 1.3 acres at the Veterans Services Office. That previously planned location had a large number of gopher tortoises that would have had to be relocated at a prohibitive cost.
Borders showed the CRA Board renditions of the park and memorial monument.
“We haven’t gotten to have an artist impression of the museum itself,” he said. The impression will be 1,333 square feet. The main gallery room will be about 900 square feet, which is about the size of the flag room in the Sea Services Museum.
Borders said along with a $250,000 forthcoming state grant and $50,000 in-kind assistance from the county, the project has many businesses donating their goods and services. He said he may still seek support from the CRA if needed.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel liked what he saw. “It looks very impressive. It is a really good idea and good use of that space,” he said.
CRA Board Member Willem Badenhorst said, “It is my personal opinion that the CRA should be involved in this project to what extent it could be. It is a wonderful thing that you are doing. I think it is a great location for what it is that you are doing and I do think it will benefit the city downtown.”
Borders said in jest to Badenhorst, very soon they will go into the Girl Scout House, before it is torn down, to pull the floor out for possible reuse, “so if you have a crowbar and a hammer, you can help remove the floor.”
The CRA Board unanimously approved the design review of the Florida Medal of Honor Park as presented by Borders.