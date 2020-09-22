SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved entering into an agreement with the engineering and design firm S&ME to update the CRA’s Master Plan.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vasquez said the CRA board gave approval to the firm at the price it submitted.
The firm’s master plan proposal included a total price of $107,270.
“We have to draft a contract and, once that is signed, we will be able to start that process,” Vasquez said.
The Sebring CRA’s last master plan update was conducted in 2004 at a total cost of around $96,000.
S&ME’s proposal said it will prepare an update of the 2004 Community Redevelopment Plans for the city’s CRA that will reflect the existing condition of the CRA and identify additional capital projects and redevelopment programming.
The CRA board also reviewed its budget for 2020-21, which shows a total of $1.9 million in revenue sources that includes a fund balance of $1.1 million and $307,424 from the city, $494,223 from the county and $5,000 from CRA Grant Management.
“We are basically utilizing almost all of it, leaving just enough of a buffer in there just to make sure,” Vasquez said. “We are making our projections based off of the beginning of September and we have a month’s worth of expenses to go through.
“We just want to make sure we have all of those covered and we don’t put ourselves in a bind.”
Also, all the submitted facade grants were awarded at varying amounts, she said. The board has a score sheet to determine what the award amount is going to be, but all were approved and awarded in some capacity.
The approved facade grant applications were for 159 S. Commerce Ave., 204 S. Ridgewood Drive, 130 N. Ridgewood Drive and 2241 Lakeview Drive.
Also, the CRA board approved the selection committee’s rankings of the six firms that submitted proposals for design services for the CRA’s Waterfront Redevelopment project.
They will have a negotiations meeting with the top ranked firm, Kimley Horn, on Sept. 30, Vazquez said. The firm’s price will go to the CRA board for approval in October.
The Waterfront Redevelopment Plan is in response to the CRA’s overall master plan, which identified the waterfront area (library, City Pier, Highlands Art League area, etc.) as an area that needed additional revitalization.