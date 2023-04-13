SEBRING — Before any redevelopment of the city’s waterfront property on Lake Jackson begins the significant stormwater issues affecting the area will have to be addressed, according to the city and CRA.
To get that stormwater mitigation effort started, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved the $109,700 proposal from CivilSurv Design Group for a drainage improvement analysis for the waterfront area.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said it was passed by the CRA as a reimbursement to the city should the city decide to go ahead and move forward with engineering the plans.
There will likely be more discussion between the CRA and the City Council to make sure we are both on the same page, but the CRA is willing to help out with that cost, he said.
The study will determine exactly what will be needed to be done to mitigate some of the stormwater that flows from South Ridgewood Drive all the way to the city’s waterfront property on Lakeview Drive.
“I think the goal for the City is ultimately they would like to get rid of the retention ponds that are down by the beach and have a better way getting rid of that water and getting it treated and back into the lake,” Leidel said.
The CivilSurv project summary notes the review of offsite drainage conditions will involve the approximate 111-acre basin area that contributes to the city’s waterfront property. This offsite drainage basin area is generally described as bound by Ridgewood Drive to the east, Sebring Parkway to the north, Park Street and Spruce Street to the west, and Lake Jackson to the south.
Civilsurv will prepare a topographic/design survey of the city’s waterfront property parcels which will include improvements such as pavement, sidewalks, trees, signs, drainage structures with inverts and pipe sizes, valve boxes, fire hydrants, buildings, vehicle and pedestrian access/circulation, power poles and transformers, and other above ground features.
Up to two conceptual drainage improvement scenarios to address future site improvements will be provided to the city.
CivilSurv will present the findings of the preliminary drainage analysis to the City Council at a public meeting.
Work under this scope will be completed within seven months from receipt of notice to proceed, according to CivilSurv.