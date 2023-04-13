City of Sebring waterfront property

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved funding for a study on improving the stormwater issues affecting the city’s waterfront property on Lakeview Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Before any redevelopment of the city’s waterfront property on Lake Jackson begins the significant stormwater issues affecting the area will have to be addressed, according to the city and CRA.

To get that stormwater mitigation effort started, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved the $109,700 proposal from CivilSurv Design Group for a drainage improvement analysis for the waterfront area.

