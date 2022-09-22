SEBRING — Heartland Fire Fest and Halloween on the Circle were two of the recipients of event grants from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency with the CRA Board approving seven such grants.
Heartland Fire Fest is slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15 at Firemen’s Field.
Rob Bullock recently gave the Sebring City Council an update on the event put together by Highlands Fire and EMS Foundation to highlight fire prevention and public safety.
This year it will be hosted at Firemen’s Field so they have enough space and parking, he said. A 5K run is being planned to start at 8 a.m.
“We are going to try to bring back Firematics,” Bullock said. The firefighter games have been quiet the last couple of years along with other events, but he has communicated with several departments about organizing teams.
Firematics involves participants demonstrating their skills executing tasks expected of firefighters during rescue and fire suppression activities.
It can involve 100 to 200 competitors on a good day so that is what they are hoping for, Bullock said. One of the activities they intend to have is a Touch a Truck event with numerous agencies with different types of equipment.
He is hoping to get the “burn building,” which has been very popular in the past from the sprinklers association that shows the importance of fire sprinklers in buildings and how that can save lives, he said. There will be vendors and food trucks.
The CRA awarded Heartland Fire Fest with a $1,500 event grant.
Halloween on the Circle received an event grant of $3,943. It’s Trick or Treat night from downtown businesses from 5-8:30 p.m., Oct. 28.
The other CRA event grants, which are used to advertise and market events in the CRA district, follows:
• New Year’s Eve Block Party — $1,500
• Sebring Soda Festival — $5,000
• Christmas on the Circle — $1,500
• Crazy Pepper Chili Cook Off — $1,500
• Sebring Fine Arts & Crafts Festival — $1,500