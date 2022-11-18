SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency Board gave its approval to the selection of MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman’s proposal for an eatery in the former Shoemaker Plumbing location on the downtown Circle.
A CRA selection committee conducted interviews on Sept. 12 and 15 and recommended Gentleman’s proposal for Macarito’s, a fast casual restaurant with a Southwest menu, for the property at 305 Circle Park Drive. The property includes the storage building at the rear of the property located at 250 Wall Street.
With the CRA Board’s approval of the property agreement, the property disposition will go to the City Council for ratification at its Dec. 20 meeting.
Gentleman’s proposal states he will seek assistance from the CRA in obtaining a liquor license.
“We will handle all of the other start-up costs for opening the restaurant, purchasing all equipment and handling all plumbing, electrical and any other costs required,” the proposal stated. “We are very excited at the possibility of joining other businesses in Downtown Sebring to further enhance the experience on the Circle.”
The business plan for Macarito’s states the vision of its executive chef and owner is to provide the first fast casual Mexican restaurant in Sebring, offering top quality, fresh ingredients with a new twist. The restaurant will offer the first Mexican bowls to this city, a healthy new idea that is flourishing in major cities on both coasts.
The CRA received 18 business proposals for the 305 Circle Park Drive property – a one-story, 1,300 square-foot building it purchased in 2021 for $109,000 along with the nearby storage building.