305 Circle Park Drive

The Sebring CRA approved the property agreement for 305 Circle Park Drive. The CRA purchased the property in 2021. MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman plans to open a fast casual eatery in the building featuring a Southwest/Mexican menu.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency Board gave its approval to the selection of MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman’s proposal for an eatery in the former Shoemaker Plumbing location on the downtown Circle.

A CRA selection committee conducted interviews on Sept. 12 and 15 and recommended Gentleman’s proposal for Macarito’s, a fast casual restaurant with a Southwest menu, for the property at 305 Circle Park Drive. The property includes the storage building at the rear of the property located at 250 Wall Street.

