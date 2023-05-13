Wachovia Building

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved an agreement for Blackmon Properties to eventually take possession of the Wachovia Building after meeting various timelines in renovating the structure.

The Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood Drive is now under an agreement between the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency and Blackmon Properties, which plans to renovate the structure.

In July 2010, the Wachovia Bank Building at 228 N. Ridgewood Dr. closed, which led to the distinctive, white, curved, three-story building being vacant for more than a decade.

