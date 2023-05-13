The Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood Drive is now under an agreement between the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency and Blackmon Properties, which plans to renovate the structure.
In July 2010, the Wachovia Bank Building at 228 N. Ridgewood Dr. closed, which led to the distinctive, white, curved, three-story building being vacant for more than a decade.
The City of Sebring had serious thoughts on relocating City Hall to the structure, but interest waned with the high projected cost of rehabbing and renovating the building along with the Blackmon family showing interest in the building.
The Blackmon family from St. Petersburg acquired Harder Hall with plans to restore that Sebring landmark and then the Blackmons expressed interest in acquiring the Wachovia Building as part of their overall redevelopment of Harder Hall to create a connection between Harder Hall and downtown Sebring.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA Board approved the agreement, which is on its way to the City Council for final approval and the Blackmons should be able to take possession of the building shortly.
The agreement calls for several different points or monuments they have to meet, he said. They will take possession of the property by October and then they will have six months to fix the exterior façade issues like cracks in the walls and mold.
They want to make it a good looking building and then they will start working on the inside, Leidel said. They do have a timeline for opening the first floor and then second floor. The total project time is about three years.
According to the agreement, by Oct. 1, 2026, the Blackmons will complete the improvements described in their proposal to the CRA and have obtained a Certificate of Occupancy for the entirety of the building.
The agreement states, “Total purchase price for the property shall be $0.00 at closing.”
Their plan calls for a restaurant on the first floor, with the second and third stories used as offices, administrative and conference room spaces and potentially adding a rooftop bar at a later date.
The CRA purchased the building and property at 228 N. Ridgewood Dr. in 2019 for $325,000.
The City Council will vote on final approval of the disposition of the property at its June 20 meeting.