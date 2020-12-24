SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board unanimously approved a loan to borrow $1.5 million for property acquisition and renovation.
The board met for a special meeting Wednesday morning to approve a resolution to move forward with the loan agreement with Truist Bank with an interest rate of 1.82%.
After the meeting, CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the primary purpose of obtaining the loan is for property acquisition and renovation.
Leidel said there is a specific property the CRA is looking to purchase, but he did not offer any specifics at this time.
“It will be for a property acquisition within the [CRA] district,” he said. “We will have some announcements, hopefully soon moving forward on that.
“This is the first round of this loan. There will be an additional amount of money we will be seeking once we get the Master Plan updated and the timeframe for the CRA extended. So there will be additional funds coming in. We will make a big impact in the CRA district.”
Leidel said in November, the Sebring CRA will expire in the next four to five years, but with the updated Master Plan it can be extended another 20 years, which would be the last extension, in accordance with Florida Statutes. There is time allowed, but you have to go and ask for it so that is part of what this Master Plan is going to do.
Concerning the $1.5 million loan from Truist Bank, the repayment of the principal schedule is as follows: April 1, 2021 — $240,000; April 1, 2022 — $405,000; April 1, 2023 — $420,000, and April 1, 2024 — $435,000.
Absent from the special CRA meeting were CRA Vice Chair Kelly Cosgrave and Board Member Rachel Lovett.