SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board has an opening with the resignation of a board member.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Clerk Kathy Haley said there is a vacancy with the resignation from the CRA Board of Shannon Sapp.
Sapp was appointed to the Board on May 23, 2022.
To be a member of the Board you must reside within the City limits or be engaged in a business within the City limits as a business owner or employed full-time by that business inside the City limits, she said.
The application is on the City’s website and need to be returned to her, Haley said. The position is open until it is filled.
The CRA Board members are Chair David Leidel, Vice Chair Kelly Cosgrave, Brandon Craig, Willem Badenhorst, Tracy McCoy and Rachel Lovett.
The City Council liaison the CRA Board is Roland Bishop.