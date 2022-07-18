SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is set to more than double funding for its grant programs in the 2022/23 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The 2021/22 budget had $48,083 earmarked for grants while the draft 2022/23 budget has a total of $125,000 for grants.
The Downtown Revitalization Grant Program total is $50,000 in the proposed CRA budget. The grant will be a 50% match up to $10,000.
CRA Board Executive Director David Leidel said revitalization grants are for commercial interior projects such as issues with plumbing, electrical, ADA requirements and remediation of environmental issues such as asbestos removal.
The Façade Improvement Grant Program, for businesses and residential, will also have a total of $50,0000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year and will cover painting pressure washing, lighting and awnings.
The maximum award for the façade grant would be $10,000 with a minimum 50% match by the building owner.
Those seeking grants from the CRA need to have it approved ahead of time by the CRA Board before the work is done and then the CRA can review it when the work is completed and reimburse the homeowner or businesses owner.