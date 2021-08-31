SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s draft budget for 2021-22 shows a focus on bigger projects with less funding for small programs such as façade grants.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the current focus of the CRA has shifted from the smaller projects to the larger projects, specifically the being the purchase and rehabilitation of buildings that are down on the Circle and the focus on the waterfront.
“We have scaled back some of the projects that have not had as big an impact in the district in the past to try to do stuff that will create a bigger impact in the future,” he said.
The CRA’s 2018-19 budget shows $100,000 for façade grants. The 2020-21 budget had $20,000 for façade grants. The draft 2021-22 budget only has $10,000 for façade grants.
At this point the CRA is focused on the properties that it currently owns and trying to get through the disposition process, Leidel said.
There will likely be a pause in any more purchases in the immediate future as the CRA focuses on the waterfront project and determining what that is going to cost and what kind of funding they will need to create for that project.
The 2021-22 draft budget totals $2,301,453. The 2020-21 approved budget was $1,906,647.
The property values in the downtown increased last year. Leidel expects there to be a bump in the expected revenue the CRA will receive from the TIF (tax increment funding) dollars. For 2021-22, the CRA will receive $890,000 in TIF funding.
The CRA has a fund balance of $1.1 million, which includes loan proceeds from the previous year, he explained. So the fund balance includes money the CRA didn’t spend, plus the loan money that hasn’t been utilized yet.
In 2021-22 fiscal year, the CRA won’t be spending $1.9 million, but closer to the million dollar mark, probably about $900,000, Leidel said.
“That is what is budgeted so we will see how that actually shakes up,” he said. “There is money in there for building acquisition, but we don’t have another building on our radar at the moment.”
The draft budget includes $38,083 for Event Marketing & Advertising Grant; $7,500 for Advertising and $20,000 for Special Events.
The Capital Outlay budget shows $992,546 for Buildings and $330,848 for Building Improvements.