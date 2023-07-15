The Sebring Community Development Agency will see a significant increase in its funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year with the draft budget including a total of $170,000 for three grant programs.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA recently got its revenue number of what its TIF (tax increment funding) will be for next year and it will be $187,000 higher than the previous year, which is a significant 15% increase for us.
Around 2017 and 2018 the CRA’s annual budget was about $800,000 and now it is up to $1.3 million so “we are pretty happy with that,” he said. That revenue number will be incorporated into the budget.
There will be a more lengthy budget discussion at the CRA’s August meeting and then approval of the budget at the September meeting, Leidel said. The budget was put out for informational purposes so people could start to look at it and it opens the door for discussion on next year’s grant funding.
The CRA will offer three grants, according to the draft 2023-24 budget: facade grant ($50,000 total), downtown revitalization grant ($50,000) and a new cafe seating grant ($70,000).
The draft CRA total budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is $1.346 million.
The salary and benefits total $243,478 and general operating expenses total $575,180.
The draft budget includes $109,700 for engineering services for the waterfront redevelopment project. The engineering is to improve stormwater drainage in the area of the City of Sebring’s waterfront property on Lake Jackson.
Debt service on loans includes $211,000 on the principle and $233,120 on interest.