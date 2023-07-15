Sebring CRA

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s draft budget for fiscal 2023-24 totals $1.346 million.

 FILE PHOTO

The Sebring Community Development Agency will see a significant increase in its funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year with the draft budget including a total of $170,000 for three grant programs.

CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA recently got its revenue number of what its TIF (tax increment funding) will be for next year and it will be $187,000 higher than the previous year, which is a significant 15% increase for us.

