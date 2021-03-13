SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is purchasing another downtown property and is considering the purchase of two other properties.
The CRA Board approved the purchase of the old Salvation Army building and property at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive for $195,000.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA made an offer and the Salvation Army’s board accepted the offer.
A recent appraisal report of the two-story building stated the first floor has numerous deferred maintenance items and the second floor is not considered to be in a rentable condition without repairs.
Tenants in the Sebring market area typically require more of a “turnkey” rental with few if any needed repairs or renovations, the report noted.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said they were working Thursday on setting a date for the closing of the sale.
Highlands News-Sun asked Vazquez if the condition of The Salvation Army building was satisfactory so it could be rehabilitated?
Vazquez responded, “Yes, it certainly is.”
Also, the CRA Board approved having an appraisal and inspection done for the possible purchase of the former Shoemaker Plumbing location at 305 Circle Park Drive for $109,000, which would also include the property at 250 Wall St. that is also owned by Shoemaker Plumbing.
The CRA Board will discuss and select the committee members who will review and make recommendations on the best proposals received for the solicitations advertised for 120 N. Ridgewood Drive. The same process would take place if the CRA Board decides to purchase the property at 305 Circle Park Drive.
The deadline for proposals for three other recently acquired CRA properties was 3 p.m. Friday.
Those properties are:
• 301 Circle Park Drive, a one-story building totaling more than 3,300 square feet. The building was constructed in 1950 and is cement block with metal trusses.
• 209 Circle Park Drive, a two-story building totaling more than 11,000 square feet. The building is original to the creation of the Downtown. The property was home to the Roanoke Hotel, and has encompassed a mix of office uses in the upstairs spaces, and restaurants on the bottom floor.
•139 N. Ridgewood Drive, the now vacant parcel that was home to the Nan-Cess-O-Wee Hotel, a 60-room historic hotel built in 1923 by Sebring’s founder, George E. Sebring.