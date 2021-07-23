SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will review the event grant applications for the 2021-22 fiscal year at a workshop at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 4, in the City Council chambers.
Every year the CRA has a workshop for people who have held events in the past, such as the Heartland Triathlon and now MotoSurf, so they can provide their proposal for what they seek from the CRA, said CRA Chairman David Leidel.
The CRA Board reviews the proposals to determine how much will be provided to each organization so the CRA can put it in its budget and the proper amount will be available for event marketing, he said.
For the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, Leidel believes about $70,000 will be available for event grant marketing. That marketing includes previous events sponsored in the past and scheduled again in the upcoming year, plus a little bit extra budgeted for any brand new event that would seek a grant.
There are two types of marketing grants – community marketing grants and high-impact marketing grants.
Something like the Heartland Triathlon that brings many people to the area would be considered a high-impact grant, Leidel said.
A community marketing grant would be for something like the chili cookoff or a beer fest that brings in a smaller amount of people, which doesn’t require as much support to put that event on, he said.
The grants for the smaller events are up to $1,500 while the high-impact grants are up to $10,000.
There are parameters on what that money can be used for and these are reimbursable grants, Leidel said. Someone may ask for $1,500, but if they only spend $1,000, the CRA would reimburse for the applicable $1,000 that was spent.