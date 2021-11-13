SEBRING — Asbestos and lead abatement work will be conducted on the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s properties on Circle Park Drive.
At its recent meeting, the CRA Board approved a quote of $17,530 from Bristol Environmental, Lakeland, for the abatement work.
Environmental surveys were conducted this year by ECS on the CRA-owned properties.
CRA staff contacted seven abatement companies to request quotes to mitigate the environmental concerns.
Four quotes were received, with staff recommending Bristol Environmental, which had the lowest quote for both the asbestos and lead based paint abatement.
Bristol Environmental’s description of work at 305 Circle Park Drive includes removing floor tile with associated black mastic in the front lobby/office of 305 Circle Park Drive and removing tile in the rear warehouse area.
At 209 Circle Park Drive, the abatement work includes removing ceiling tile and grid that is falling in two locations in the building and removing loose and flaking lead-based paint and remove damaged plaster with lead-based paint.
Also, CRA Board Chair David Leidel said they are still working on removing the the deed restriction related to the former Salvation Army building at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive, which the CRA purchased this year for $195,00.
The CRA received four business proposals for the building, but the CRA Board decided in September to wait on having the proposals reviewed by a selection committee.
The board had directed the CRA staff to work with the CRA’s attorney to pursue the removal of the deed restriction for the property that restricts the consumption and sale of alcohol on the premise for the next 30 years.
In September, CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, “The CRA sees this as a valuable asset to the building and to the CRA district’s progression to not have that deed restriction on the property as the atmosphere of the downtown has changed since the imposition of that restriction, she said.
“We feel that the deed restriction is a barrier to entry for a current and future business to occupy that property, and that the CRA would be doing a disservice to not explore that removal,” she said.