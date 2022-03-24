SEBRING — Now there are 13 business proposals for the former Salvation Army building on North Ridgewood Drive after the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency advertised for a second time for proposals.
The following proposals were submitted during the first solicitation and will be considered along with the current proposals received for this solicitation, according to the CRA:
• Zachary Bello – Pizza restaurant offering “Make Your Own Pizza Stations.”
• JC and Stephanie Scott – Rocking JS Coffee Shop.
• Anthony and Julie Richardson – Tutoring lab, escape room and Hammer & Stain franchise.
• Jesus Tourino and Gustavo Ibanez — Jessie’s Angus Burgers.
After the first solicitation for proposals, the CRA decided to see if the deed restriction could be removed that forbids alcohol sales and consumption on the property. But, the deed restriction could not be lifted so for a second time the CRA solicited for proposals for the property; this time, noting that alcohol could not be a component of the proposal.
Following are the proposals received for the second solicitation:
• The Green Haven – All-natural grocer with bulk goods, The Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen Café and Bakery, second location for Raise the Barre Dance Studio.
• Escaping With Potential – Escape room.
• Argana Ballroom – Venue for gatherings, meetings, special events and themed parties.
• Sophie’s Café – First floor second location for Sophie’s Café; second floor second location for Ed’s Barbershop and additional suites for licensed professionals such as masseuses, nail techs and cosmetology services.
• Heal by Touch INC. – Relocation of Heal By Touch Massage & Float Therapy.
• American Pacific Assurance – First floor, Italian Gourmet Market & Deli; second floor, regional offices for 27 State Realty LLC, the Title Company LLC, Sandstone Site Services LLC, American Pacific Assurance LLC and the Leasing Company for the Santa Rosa.
• Rebecca Lambert and Frederico Kunzendorf – First floor, an exhibit of prewar era open wheel racers through the 1950s racing area, original artwork featuring Enrique Napp’s Cars as art paintings, specific to the Sebring International Raceway and its history. Vintage Race Cars partnership with the Fangio Museum in Argentina would allow Sebring to have a headquarters to host and educate enthusiasts in the vintage racing industry. Second floor, design studio for custom quilts and hooded towels, a portion of the downstairs backroom will be used as an area for instruction for children’s design workshops and learn to sew classes.
• JP’s Big Boy Subs – First floor, sub shop.
• Maxcy Fox LLC – First floor, game shop and market; second floor, multi-use studio and creative space.
A CRA selection committee will review the proposals and make a recommendation to the CRA Board.