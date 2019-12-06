SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency received two responses in its second request for bids on a West Center Street beautification project.
The deadline was Wednesday for bids on the project titled Sebring CRA Revitalization of the West Center-Rotary Park Corridor.
Sebring Purchasing Agent Lisa Osha said Thursday two bids have been received and they should be on the agenda for Monday night’s (5:30 p.m.) CRA meeting.
The project was previously open to bids with a closing date of April 2.
Osha said the previous two bids were rejected by the CRA board. She said the board felt that none of the companies were qualified to do the scope of work required, so the project was rebid.
On the current bid, Osha said she is awaiting the recommendation from the project manager and then she will post a notice of the staff recommendation. There will be no additional information about the bids until that is done.
The project manager listed on the bid is Polston Engineering, which has a continuing contract with the City of Sebring.
The description of the project states it is for the demolition and construction of West Center Street. The purpose of this project is to form a more cohesive and visually harmonized link between the city’s downtown Circle Park and Rotary Park, the City Pier, and the Cultural District.
The goal is to encourage residents and visitors alike to see the union and want to move between the two previously disengaged sites. The revitalization will make West Center Avenue appear to be a cohesive part of and in reality, a stylistic, visual, and physical extension of the downtown area, not just a street connecting two destinations.
The project calls for removing the existing sidewalks; removing tree roots and grading the area to install eight-foot wide paver sidewalks on both sides of the street; and installing multiple palm trees on each side of the street, tree grates, irrigation, lighting, sodding, parking spot striping and crosswalks.
The engineer’s opinion of probable construction cost of the total project, including the optional addition to the scope of work, is $215,000, according to the request for bid.