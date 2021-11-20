SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will discuss the potential acquisition of the long-time vacant Santa Rosa Hotel at 509 N. Ridgewood Dr.
A purchase agreement is included in the board's agenda for its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The purchase price in the agreement is $250,000.
The current owners of the 1920s historic hotel, SanRosa Holdings, LLC, Anthony Collins and David Lyons, purchased it in 2015 for $155,000.
The Highlands County Property Appraiser lists the total value of the land and building as $126,745.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said what will be going to the board on Monday will be discussion on whether the board wants to move forward in trying to purchase it and would they approve a contract to purchase it for $250,000.
"I am not sure if the board is going to go for it or not," he said. The code violation liens on the property totals about $200,000.
With the liens like that, the Historic Preservation Commission has the authority to recommend to the City Council that they foreclose on that property, which is another option, Leidel said.
But, he doesn't know if the City Council has the desire to foreclose on it because council doesn't like to do that, Leidel said. It is something the CRA Board has to consider as a possibility before spending taxpayer dollars on the purchase.
The CRA Board will also discuss what it would do with the hotel if it decides to purchase it, Leidel said. "My preference would be to get somebody who would go in their to kind of restore it back to where it was.
"We would put it out for solicitation to see what kind of interest is out there from folks," he said.
There are only a handful of really historic buildings like the Santa Rosa - Kenilworth Lodge and Harder Hall are kind of in the same group so trying to preserve this one would be very important and I think that the Historical Society would weigh in on that and would have it go that route too, Leidel said.
If there was no interest from somebody who wanted to restore it, then ultimately it could be turned into another use, he said.
The Sebring Historical Society made an offer in January 2020 on Santa Rosa Hotel that was rejected by the owners. The society had been looking for a larger home to fit its artifacts and displays and felt the Santa Rosa was a good choice.
The offer given to the hotel owners was $191,000 in cash and the Historic Society would assume the two liens against the property for code violations. At the time of the offer, the liens totaled $136,000. At the time the fines were accruing against the owners at $100 per day for the property.