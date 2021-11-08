SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency received nine proposals for its property at 305 Circle Park and now the CRA Board will consider the selection committee’s choice for which business will occupy the property.
The selection committee for the property met on Sept. 29 to shortlist the proposals and conducted interviews with the shortlisted proposers on Oct. 11.
The selection committee is recommending the proposal received from Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop, which has a bakery in Winter Haven, for the Board’s approval at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.
If approved, CRA staff and the CRA attorney would prepare a draft agreement for the property, which the CRA purchased this year, along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street, for $109,000.
The 305 Circle Park Drive building, which is adjacent to the CRA office, is vacant now, but was previously occupied by Shoemaker Plumbing.
Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop was founded by owners Carissa and Bob Hughes in 2011. They started with door-to-door sales in Lakeland and then grew into a kiosk at Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, according to their business background.
They opened their first physical location/bakery in 2013 in Winter Haven and then moved into downtown Winter Haven in 2015.
“We were approached by Tom Wolf & Co. to move to downtown Winter Haven in 2014 as part of the their redevelopment and revitalization of downtown,” according to the Hughes. “They thought we would be a great fit for the community and the demographics they were working to attract.”
Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop is a gourmet dessert shop, specializing in custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecake and specialty deserts for weddings, birthdays, parties and events. All of the items are baked in-house with their own original family recipes.
“We would love to be a part of the growth and development in Downtown Sebring and bring our sweet treats to all of Highlands County,” Carissa Hughes stated in the proposal’s cover letter.
Some of the incentives the Hughes seek are:
• The property and land to be transferred ownership to an LLC owned and established by Carissa Hughes after fulfilling a five-year lease.
• The initial five years are completely rent free.
• The CRA treat the building for termites prior to taking occupancy.
• The CRA be responsible for the exterior, structural maintenance and repairs of the building during the first five-year initial lease.
• They are requesting that the CRA completely demo the interior of the property at 305 Circle Park Drive.