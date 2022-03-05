SEBRING — Improving pedestrian safety and improved lighting are two projects the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is working on this year.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA Board recently approved staff to move forward with, most likely, issuing a request for proposal for the projects since the board knows the areas they want to look at geographically.
“We would like somebody to suggest to us what options we have once they view the area of what improvements they think we need,” Vazquez said. “We know that the safety of pedestrians in the downtown area is needed right now and will be needed as we grow once we have more businesses and especially looking at living components as well.
“So we are hoping we can find a consultant who can look at those areas in the downtown and things that we can undertake for additional pedestrian safety, whether that is speed humps or different lighting for the crosswalks,” she said.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel noted that the CRA has three projects they hope to complete this year: a wayfinding sign project to point people to parking lots, a lighting project to provide better lighting at night in the downtown area and in the Washington Heights area, and the third is a pedestrian safety project that will incorporate highlighting and marking the crosswalks better.
At the corner of West Center and Lakeview [Drive] Leidel said the CRA is looking at installing “some kind of ‘when you walk by it a sign lights up’ to let people know it is a pedestrian crossing.” Flashing lights are also being considered that would go across some of the sidewalks “to highlight ‘you need to be on the lookout for pedestrians’ to slow people down in the downtown area.”
The areas the CRA has identified for pedestrian safety and lighting improvement, with the CRA district, follows:
• Circle Park Drive.
• Wall Street.
• South Ridgewood Drive – from Circle Park Drive to South Pine Street.
• North Ridgewood Drive – from Circle Park Drive to North Pine Street.
• West Center Avenue – from Circle Park Drive to Lakeview Drive.
• East Center Avenue – from Circle Park to North Pine Street.
• North Commerce Avenue – from Circle Park to Pomegranate Avenue.
• South Commerce Avenue – from Circle Park to South Pine Street.
• Lakeview Drive – from the intersection of West Center Avenue to Centennial Park.
• Lemon Avenue – from the Sebring Parkway to M.L.K Jr. Boulevard.
• M.L.K Jr. Boulevard – from the intersection of Lemon Avenue to E.O. Douglas Avenue.
• M.L.K Jr. Boulevard – from the intersection of Lemon Avenue to Booker Avenue.