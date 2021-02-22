SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is sponsoring an Open House for the public to share ideas to help shape the community.
As its Master Plan is being updated, the CRA seeks input for developing its goals for improvements within the CRA district.
The Open House will be 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Feb. 25, both in person, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave., Sebring, and virtually by logging into the website: smeinc.mysocialpinpoint.com/sebring-cra.
Both options will be presented in 30-minute-long sessions, with the last session starting at 6 p.m.
The website includes a quick survey with 14 questions including how often you go the CRA area and for what reasons and what would prompt you to visit the CRA area more often.
There is an interactive map to help identify improvements and projects that you would like to see implemented within each of the City’s Community Redevelopment Areas.
There is a downloadable version of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Areas Map and a link to the previous CRA plan, which was completed in 2004.
The Master Plan update kicked-off in January. The timeline calls for public involvement and data synthesis from January through March, the plan being updated in April and May and the CRA plan adoption in June.
The CRA has contracted with the S&ME firm, which is conducting the various processes in the plan update.
In 1983 the City of Sebring established a Community Redevelopment Agency to oversee redevelopment in the Downtown Sebring Area. Since then, the CRA area has been expanded beyond the borders of Downtown Sebring.